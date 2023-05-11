Ken’s forecast; the Fishing Opener will not be a complete washout

Good Thursday morning!

A few spots did reach 80-degrees on Wednesday for the first time since that four day stretch of 80’s back in the middle of April.

Officially, the temperature topped out just one degree shy at 79-degrees at Twin Cities International Airport.

After a few morning showers (and thunderstorms to the south of the Twin Cities) this morning, we will see partial sunshine develop.

This afternoon there is the slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm popping up and lasting into the evening.

The showers and an isolated thunderstorm chance will last into at least part of the weekend.

Saturday still looks like the wettest day of the weekend, but not a complete washout for the Fishing Opener. Saturday will be breezy with gusty easterly winds up to 25 mph at times.

Clearing skies are expected on Mother’s Day after an early morning shower. By later in the morning or early afternoon on Sunday we will see that slow clearing take place.

So pack the rain gear if you are headed out for the Fishing Opener, it looks damp and breezy for Saturday.

Have a great day!

Ken