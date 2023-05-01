Ken’s forecast has 70-degrees in it!

Good Monday morning!

Happy May!

Happy new weather pattern.

Today will still be windy and cool for this time of the year, but there will be more sun than clouds.

Temperatures will rise into the middle 50’s today and to near 60-degrees on Tuesday.

The week will continue to warm into the 70-degree range with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday.

By the weekend, a few isolated showers are possible. The difference between this upcoming weekend and the one we just “enjoyed” is that temperatures will still rise to near 70-degrees both days!

Have a great day!

Ken