Ken’s forecast getting hotter!

Good Tuesday morning!

Sunshine returns today and then hotter weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising well into the 80’s to near 90-degrees!

As far as rain is concerned, we do need water and we may see a shower or thunderstorm by Friday and Saturday.

Along with the small rain chance will come slightly cooler air.

Right now, Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend.

We may see just a few thundershowers on Saturday, but again, no washouts are in the forecast.

Which is good and bad with our worsening drought.

Have a great day!

Ken