Ken sees warmth and some smoke for the weekend

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a much warmer and brighter day as summer heads back to town just in time for the upcoming weekend.

Today will also be the warmest day in the Twin Cities in nearly 2 weeks.

Some smoke from wildfires in Canada will likely make the sun a bit hazy at times on Saturday and Air Quality alerts will likely be issued.

For Sunday and Monday, temperatures will really warm up as afternoon temps jump well into the 80’s to near 90.

The hot and humid weather on Monday will lead to scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken