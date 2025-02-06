Ken says wind and snow are both in the forecast

Windy and colder weather is on the way today. Most areas will see wind gusts as high as 45 5o 50 mph, winds will subside early this evening.

Good Thursday morning,

WIND ADVISORY FOR TODAY FOR GUSTS 45 TO 50 MPH LIKELY

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR HEAVY SNOW.

Windy and colder weather is on the way today. Most areas will see wind gusts as high as 45 5o 50 mph, winds will subside early this evening.

Our next storm has more potential of bringing heavy snow than the rest of the snowstorms we’ve seen recently.

Several inches of snow are likely during from late Friday night through Saturday.

Right now, 4” to 8” of snow is likely across the entire area with a few spots seeing possibly more.

Colder temperatures are coming after the storm, but nothing exceptional for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

Ken