Ken says, warm week ahead!

Good Monday morning!

After a weekend with only isolated showers and thunderstorms, today looks pretty much the same.

The day will be mainly cloudy with sun at times. There is also the ongoing chance of a shower or thunderstorm, but most of the day will be dry.

Tuesday looks nice with partial sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70’s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday looks like the warmest and sunniest day of the week.

Sunshine will boost temperatures to 80-degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, it does look like scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will move in on Thursday and last into the weekend.

No washouts are good news as this is Mother’s Day weekend and the Fishing Opener.

But, like this past weekend, no washouts are expected.

Have a great day!

Ken