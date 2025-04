Good Thursday morning!

Along with more clouds today and cooler temperatures, we may see a few more showers. No washout is expected.

After an evening shower, the weather will stay dry tonight and then we can expect the dry weather to last as 60’s head our way for Friday and Saturday.

By later Saturday night and Sunday, we will likely see a few showers, but temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Have a great day!

Ken