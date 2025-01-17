Ken says to bundle up- the coldest weather of the winter is on the way

Temperatures will be at their warmest this morning and then fall with a strong northwesterly wind and even a passing snow shower this afternoon.

Good Friday morning,

Another warm day is on the way on today as temperatures surge into the upper 30’s.

However, another, even colder Arctic air mass is ready to move in later this afternoon and over the weekend into early next week.

Temperatures will be at their warmest this morning and then fall with a strong northwesterly wind and even a passing snow shower this afternoon.

Saturday temperatures will rise to only 10-degrees or so and then temperatures will stay below zero all day on Sunday and again on Monday.

Wind chills on Sunday and Monday will be dangerously cold and drop to -30 to -35 at times.

Stay warm and have a great weekend!

Ken