Ken says the snow will taper this morning

Good Monday morning,

A snowy start to the day and a very slow commute has followed.

We only saw about an inch of snow in the Twin Cities (we may see another ½” by 9AM), but areas to the north saw more than 2” to 3” and may see an additional inch or two.

The rest of the week features colder and somewhat snowy weather every few days.

The next chance for snow will come along Wednesday late afternoon and at night.

Expect another shot at snow late Friday night and Saturday.

Colder temperatures are coming, but nothing exceptional for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

Ken