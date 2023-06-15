Ken says the smoke will move out late today

Good Thursday morning!

The air will be a bit cleaner by later today as the plume of thick smoke from those wildfires in Canada moves through and then away from the area.

Today will be another partly sunny and warm, but not hot day here in the Twin Cities.

As far as rain is concerned, we do need the rain and we may see a few showers or thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Along with the small rain chance will come slightly cooler air.

Right now, Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend.

We may see just a few thundershowers on Saturday, but again, no washouts are in the forecast.

Which is good news with our drought getting worse every day we do not have rain.

Have a great day!

Ken