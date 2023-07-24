Ken says that the heat will move in today!

Good Monday morning!

*HOTTEST WEEK OF THE SUMMER SO FAR THIS WEEK*

*A Forecast First Alert is in effect for Wednesday and Thursday*

Temperatures will steadily rise into the 80’s and then the 90’s for today and last for the rest of the week.

Temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday will approach 100-degrees in many areas across Southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. Heat Index values will also rise to between 100 and 105 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

This torrid heat and dry weather will bring even deeper drought conditions to the already moisture-starved state.

The northern edge of that giant “heat dome” that has been in the news and breaking weather records across the south and southwestern parts of the country is taking over the weather controls.

It does appear that a slight cooling (into the 80’s) will take place this weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken