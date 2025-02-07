Ken says snow is on the way…

Areas could see anywhere from 2-8" of snow, depending on your location in the state.

Good Friday morning,

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TONIGHT AND SATURDAY FOR 3” TO 6” OF SNOW.

Today will be a quiet weather day with much less wind than what we saw (and felt!) on Thursday.

Several inches of snow are likely during late Friday night through Saturday.

Right now, 3” to 6” of snow is likely across the entire area with a few spots seeing possibly more. The heavier snow will be across the north metro into Central MN.

The snow should wrap up before noon on Saturday.

Colder temperatures are coming after the storm, but nothing exceptional for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

Ken