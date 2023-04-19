Ken says showers and thunderstorms will last

Good Wednesday morning!

Rain started very early this morning and we will see on and off rain showers right into Friday morning. A thunderstorm is possible as well, but no severe storms are in the forecast.

The rain will come down hard at times and most of us will see 1” to 2” of new rainfall before it ends later on Friday.

The new rain may cause the rivers which have crested to rise once again and smaller streams may overflow their banks as well.

The area of rain will continue to push through the area on Wednesday and last into Thursday, as showery weather continues.

By Friday a few rain and snow showers are possible, but no accumulating snow is expected.

The weekend for outside activities will be cool to start on Saturday, and then warm at least close to the 50-degree range here by Sunday.

At this point, both days this weekend will be dry!

Have a great day!

Ken