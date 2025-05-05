Ken says our beautiful May weather will last!

Good Monday morning!

I hope you had the chance to get out and enjoy the gorgeous weekend weather!

If you didn’t get outside this past weekend, don’t worry…more of the same is on the way.

Today will be mostly sunny and just a few degrees cooler than Sunday’s 81-degree afternoon high temperature.

More sunshine and temperatures rising to near 80 degrees are on the way for Tuesday.

Expect some “cooler” air to sink into the state on Wednesday and Thursday, before another big warm up for the Fishing Opener AND Mother’s Day!

Have a great day!

Ken