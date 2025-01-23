Ken says one more cold day before a nice warmup

Good Thursday morning,

Temperatures have dipped to or slightly below zero this morning and wind chills will dip as low as -15 degrees at times.

Today will be mostly sunny.

This cold slap will only last one day!

Warmer weather is on the way as soon as tomorrow. The warmer air will be accompanied by a few snow showers on Friday, but no major issues are expected.

Temperatures will return to normal (23 degrees right now) and even above normal on most days, beginning on Friday and lasting into the weekend.

I do not see any major storms for the next week, and this would mean no more significant snowfall for January.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Ken