Ken says more rain today with snow showers on the way

Good Thursday morning!

The rain will redevelop and come down hard at times today and most of us will see another 1/2” to 1” of new rainfall before it tapers late this afternoon.

The new rain may cause the rivers which have crested to rise once again and smaller streams may overflow their banks as well.

As the rain showers taper later today and this evening, enough colder air will work into the ‘leftovers’ to bring snow showers at times tonight.

By Friday more snow showers are possible, but no accumulating snow is expected.

The weekend for outside activities will be cool to start on Saturday with a lingering flurry, and then warming at least into the middle 40’s by Sunday.

At this point, Sunday will be the warmest, sunniest and more comfortable day outdoors.

Have a great day!

Ken