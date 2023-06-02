Ken says another summery weekend is ahead!

Good Friday morning!

Temperatures yesterday reached 90-degrees for the eighth time this year!

In fact, officially at MSP the temperature hit 90-degrees now for three straight days now.

Twin Cities International Airport has not had 4 consecutive 90-degree or higher days since last June!

Today will be hot once again and we should record our fourth 90-degree temperature of the year. A few thunderstorms are in the forecast for today in the Twin Cities and the rest of the state, no severe weather is in the forecast.

Although no all-day rains are expected into the weekend ahead, each day there is the chance of a passing shower or a few thunderstorms each day.

A big break in the heat is on the way Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

Ken