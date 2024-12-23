Ken says a quiet week of weather is ahead

Good Monday morning!

Get ready for a mild and pretty quiet week of weather.

The exception is this morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle and/or some light snow this morning may cause some slick spots, but a major icing is not expected.

After this morning, it’s smooth sailing through this week with cloudy and mild weather in the forecast along with a few RAIN showers by Friday and this weekend.

No major snowstorms will get in the way of travel this week.

Have a great day!

Ken