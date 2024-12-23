Ken says a quiet week of weather is ahead
Good Monday morning!
Get ready for a mild and pretty quiet week of weather.
The exception is this morning.
Patchy freezing drizzle and/or some light snow this morning may cause some slick spots, but a major icing is not expected.
After this morning, it’s smooth sailing through this week with cloudy and mild weather in the forecast along with a few RAIN showers by Friday and this weekend.
No major snowstorms will get in the way of travel this week.
Have a great day!
Ken