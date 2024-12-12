Ken says it will be the coldest day so far this season

Today will be the last very cold day with sunshine and temperatures holding in the single numbers above zero.

Good Thursday morning!

The winds will die down a bit today, but temperatures are below zero this morning and the wind chill will drop to -20 at times early.

Today will be the last very cold day with sunshine and temperatures holding in the single numbers above zero.

The weekend warm up is still on the way with clouds and even some light snow or freezing rain on Saturday. Expect some slick spots during the day.

Temperatures will finally rise to normal to above normal levels again as they make it into the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday will be the warmest and drier of the two days this weekend as temperatures rise into the middle 30s.

Ken