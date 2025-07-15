Ken says a Forecast First Alert is in effect today

Good Tuesday morning!

A Forecast First Alert is in effect this afternoon and this evening for a Heat Advisory with heat index values in the middle to upper 90s in the metro AND for the possibility of severe storms across parts of the state.

Hot, humid and sunny weather will allow temperatures to rise into the lower 90s this afternoon before thunderstorms arrive later this afternoon and this evening.

A chance of severe weather is in the forecast, especially across Central and Southwestern MN into the Twin Cities late today and this evening.

Much cooler and showery weather is on the way for Wednesday. There could be a few downpours at times.

The air stays cool for the rest of the work week and we can expect a warming trend for the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken