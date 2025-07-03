Ken says a Forecast First Alert for heat and thunderstorms is in effect for the FOURTH

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING!

*A FORECAST FIRST ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOURTH OF JULY DURING THE DAY FOR HEAT AND AT NIGHT FOR POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS, MAINLY AFTER 9PM*

Today, the heat AND the humidity will dial up a bit and there will be sunshine mixed with scattered clouds.

The FOURTH OF JULY is looking hot and humid, but rain-free during the daylight hours at this point with temperatures rising into the lower 90’s along with a gusty southwest wind in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will deveop Friday night and they will likely last into Saturday. A few strong will be possible overnight Friday and on again on Saturday. Heavy rain at times will occur near any thunderstorms.

Saturday will be the wettest day of the holiday weekend, but Sunday looks sunny, cooler and much less humid!

Have a great day!

Ken