Ken says a bitterly cold start to the week gives way to a thaw by the weekend

Good Monday morning,

A Forecast First Alert is in effect this morning and again for tonight through 10 am Tuesday for very low to extreme wind chills.

The cold weather grabs the weather headlines this week.

Starting the week with a Cold Weather Advisory today with wind chills as low as -35 this morning and only slightly better this afternoon.

Tonight, an Extreme Cold Warning is in effect from 9pm through 10am Tuesday for wind chills from -30 to -40. The wind chill will slowly improve on Tuesday but remain between -20 and -25.

The weather stays cold, just not as cold for the rest of the work week followed by a big weekend warm up.

Saturday temperatures will soar into the 20’s and shoot into the middle to upper 30’s by Sunday!

Have a great day!

Ken