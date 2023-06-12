Ken says, a beauty is on the way today!

Good Monday morning!

After a beautiful weekend it looks like we are in for another gradual warming trend.

Today’s temperatures will be warmer than the lower 70’s which most areas recorded on Sunday.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to near 80-degrees with low humidity and a refreshing northwesterly breeze.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday and then hotter weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures rising well into the 80’s to near 90-degrees!

As far as rain is concerned, we do need water and we may see some showers or thunderstorms by Wednesday, but no washouts are in the forecast.

Slightly cooler weather returns along with a few showers or thunderstorms by Friday.

Right now, Sunday looks like the better of the two days this weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken