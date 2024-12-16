Ken is forecasting two chances for snow this week

Good Monday morning,

Clouds will hang on today and after some morning mist, this afternoon we may see a sprinkle or flurry as the winds shift to the west.

The westerly winds will bring a chill to the air overnight tonight and for the rest of the week.

This upcoming cold air will not be as cold as last week, but it still get chilly out there, especially Friday and this weekend.

First things first.

We have two chances for snow this week. The first chance of snow will be later Tuesday and Tuesday evening, but amounts will be less than one inch.

The best chance of snow this week will be on Thursday, which will likely produce the largest snowfall of the season so far with more than two inches of snow possible.

Stay tuned!

Ken