Ken is forecasting the warm up to begin today

By KSTP
Ken Barlow Chief Meteorologist

Good Wednesday morning,

It’s not as cold out there this morning.

The actual air temperature and the wind chill temperatures are a bit better than they were on Tuesday.

And now, a big warming is about to begin.

Temperatures today will rise to near 30-degrees by the afternoon (with a period of light snow/mist) and shoot into the 30’s on Thursday and Friday.

Another Arctic air mass is ready to move in over the weekend and early next week.

Have a great day!

Ken