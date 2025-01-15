Ken is forecasting the warm up to begin today
Good Wednesday morning,
It’s not as cold out there this morning.
The actual air temperature and the wind chill temperatures are a bit better than they were on Tuesday.
And now, a big warming is about to begin.
Temperatures today will rise to near 30-degrees by the afternoon (with a period of light snow/mist) and shoot into the 30’s on Thursday and Friday.
Another Arctic air mass is ready to move in over the weekend and early next week.
Have a great day!
Ken