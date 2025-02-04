Ken is forecasting a quiet day today with more snow later this week

Good Tuesday morning,

A break in the snow for today with just mainly cloudy skies expected.

The rest of the week features this colder and somewhat snowier weather every few days.

The next chance for snow will come along Wednesday afternoon and at night.

Right now, accumulations should be light with up to 1” possible by Wednesday evening.

After a windy and dry day on Thursday we can expect another shot of snow late Friday night and Saturday.

This storm has more potential than the rest of the snowstorms we’ve seen recently. Several inches of snow are likely during from late Friday night through Saturday and Saturday evening.

Colder temperatures are coming, but nothing exceptional for this time of the year.

Have a great day!

Ken