Ken is forecasting a brighter and milder day than Sunday
Good Monday morning!
Today will be milder and brighter than it was here on Sunday.
Clouds early this morning will give way to sunshine for a good part of the day before some more clouds head our way later this afternoon.
Overall, today will be a partly to mostly sunny day with less wind than we had on Sunday.
Tomorrow, we can expect another pretty quiet weather day with a passing sprinkle or two possible. A few spots could even see a random snowflake or two in the morning.
The rest of the week looks rather quiet and mild with a chance of some rain moving in by later Friday into Saturday.
Have a great day!
Ken