Ken Barlow has issued a Forecast First Alert

A Forecast First Alert is in effect this afternoon and tonight due to a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight tonight.

Good Friday morning,

Today will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures this afternoon rise into the 20’s.

The price we pay for warmer weather is that snow will develop later this afternoon through the evening.

This will not be a big storm. The timing with the snow is the issue.

The evening drive will be slow, and anyone headed out for Valentine’s Day dinner will have a slow go of it.

Today, we have a chance of seeing something along the lines of 1” to 2” by late tonight.

I think another 1”to 2” will fall tonight for a total of 2” to 4” by midnight.

Expect dry roads this morning but they will become slick as the afternoon moves along.

It’s back to cold and dry for Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday mornings the wind chill will drop to -30 to -35 at times.

A Forecast First Alert is up for Monday and Tuesday due to those very low wind chills.

Have a great weekend!

Ken