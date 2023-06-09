Ken’s forecast finally has a bit of rain!
Good Friday morning!
Today will be another pleasantly warm day with partial to mostly sunny skies and low humidity in the forecast.
Temperatures this afternoon will hover right around 80-degrees or so.
Most of the metro is now officially in a drought.
We need the rain, but there really isn’t that much to look forward to.
Hopefully, another round of thunderstorms and/or showers will arrive at some point late this evening, but no soaking rains are in the forecast.
The weekend looks nice with a few much-needed showers and/or thunderstorms on Saturday, but no washout.
Sunday looks sunny and pleasant with temperatures holding in the upper 70’s in the afternoon!
Have a great weekend!
Ken