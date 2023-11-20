Ken Barlow’s looking forward to nice and quiet weather for travelers

Good Monday morning!

Today we will see a lot of clouds and a passing shower or snowflake. Temperatures will only reach the lower to middle 40’s this afternoon. These temperatures are cooler than they’ve been, but they are only returning to normal November levels.

Good news for travelers this week. No major weather disruptions are expected.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving (Black Friday too) will all be dry, just on the cold side with temperatures in the 30’s each afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Have a great day!

Ken