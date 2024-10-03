Ken Barlow’s forecast says back to fall today

Good Thursday morning!

Today we will see temperatures return to normal early October levels…in the 60’s.

Clouds will increase after a sunny start today and afternoon clouds will thicken a bit, which will block the sun from time to time.

More seasonable weather is on the way for Friday with sunshine and afternoon temperatures rising to near 70-degrees.

Summer is back on Saturday with strong winds and temperatures in the lower 80’s.

Another cool down is on the way for Sunday, but most of the weekend will be sunny.

I still do not foresee any rain through the weekend and it’s getting really dry out there.

Have a great day!

Ken