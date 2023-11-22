Ken Barlow’s forecast is great news for travelers

Good Wednesday morning!

Partly to mostly sunny skies will greet travelers and shoppers alike today.

The great news for travelers this week is that there will be no major weather disruptions in the forecast.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will all be dry, just on the cold side with temperatures only near 30-degrees each afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

We may some a flurries late on Sunday, but a very quiet weather pattern will continue for most of the area.

Have a great day!

Ken