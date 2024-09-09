Ken Barlow’s forecast includes the return of the 80s

Good Monday morning!

The weekend weather was wonderful.

Cool temperatures on Saturday gave way to much warmer weather on Sunday.

The warming will continue today as afternoon temperatures reach the 80’s for the first time since last Wednesday.

Even warmer weather (almost hot!) will move in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will likely reach into the upper 80’s.

Sunshine will rule the week with occasional clouds at times.

The next chance of showers or thunderstorms will come on Saturday night and early on Sunday, otherwise a very quiet week of weather is on the way!

Have a great day!

Ken