Ken Barlow’s forecast includes some snow

Good Monday morning!

The Twin Cities saw a few snowflakes on Saturday, marking the first flakes of the fall.

Tonight and early Tuesday morning, many of us will be waking up to a coating and perhaps even one inch of snow, marking the first accumulating snow of the fall.

The light snow will come in two patches.

The first area of light snow will likely arrive after 8pm and end by midnight. Some of us will see up to one-half inch of snow during that time.

Another batch of light snow moves into the area after 2am and lasts until about 6am. Another one-half inch of snow is possible by the morning drive.

While a coating to possibly one inch of snow is not a lot by our winter standards, this will be the first time this fall that the roads my get a bit tricky for tomorrow morning’s commute. Gusty winds may blow the snow around a bit.

Good new for the kids for trick-or-treating on Halloween evening.

Skies will clear after 9am on Tuesday and skies will stay sunny for the balance of the day. The strong winds will subside.

The kids will need their big coats as they head out tomorrow.

Temperatures in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s will be with us from 5am thru 8pm.

Have a great day!

Ken