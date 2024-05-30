Ken Barlow’s forecast includes several days in the 80’s

Good Thursday morning!

The quiet and warmer weather which arrived yesterday will stick around into today as well.

Today, afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s, which is slightly higher than what we’d expect this time of the year.

Clouds will increase later this afternoon, but any showers and/or thunderstorms will hold off until very late tonight or early on Friday morning.

Friday, temperatures in the lower 70s are back in the forecast but so are showers and thunderstorms as well.

A bit of unsettled, but warm weather moves in for the weekend. No all-day rains are in the forecast.

Friday will be the wettest day of the next several days.

Have a great day!

Ken