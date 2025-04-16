Ken Barlow’s forecast includes much less wind today

Good Wednesday morning!

More sunshine returns today along with warmer temperatures. After a chilly start this morning, afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60’s with less wind.

Thursday scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening.

We can expect warm temperatures which will once again rise into the 60’s by tomorrow afternoon.

Skies clear on Friday and the outlook for Easter weekend looks mostly dry with a small shower possibility late Sunday.

More showers develop Sunday night and on Monday.

Have a great day!

Ken