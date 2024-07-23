Ken Barlow’s forecast includes 90 for the weekend

Good Tuesday morning!

Today will be warm and muggy with some sunshine, but also the ongoing chance of an isolated thunderstorm this morning and again this afternoon.

The air will start out humid with areas of fog, before the air starts to dry out late this evening.

Wednesday through Friday will be nice summer days with sunshine and refreshingly low humidity.

Things heat up this weekend with the likelihood of 90-degrees increasing both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken