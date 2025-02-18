Ken Barlow sees warmth at the end of this cold tunnel

Good Tuesday morning,

A Forecast First Alert is in effect tonight through 10 am for extreme wind chills.

Wind chills at times will drop to -35 at times this morning.

The wind chill will slowly improve this afternoon but remain between -20 and -25.

Another Forecast First Alert is in effect from 9pm today thru 9am Wednesday for wind chills of -25 to -35 in the morning.

The weather stays cold, just not as cold for the rest of the work week followed by a big weekend warm up.

Saturday temperatures will soar into the 20’s and shoot into the middle to 30’s by to near 40-degrees by Sunday!

Have a great day!

Ken