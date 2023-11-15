Ken Barlow sees more 60’s ahead followed by cooler weather

Good Wednesday morning!

A sunny and warm day is on the way today with temperatures just a bit cooler than they were yesterday.

Today will not be nearly as windy as it was on Tuesday, as afternoon temperatures rise to near 60-degrees.

There are no major storms and no Arctic air around, so the weather will stay quiet.

Friday we will see a bit of a cooling, but middle 40’s are still warmer than that normally expected temperature I mentioned above.

The milder than normal weather pattern and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend!

Have a great day!

Ken