Ken Barlow sees more 60’s ahead followed by cooler weather
Good Wednesday morning!
A sunny and warm day is on the way today with temperatures just a bit cooler than they were yesterday.
Today will not be nearly as windy as it was on Tuesday, as afternoon temperatures rise to near 60-degrees.
There are no major storms and no Arctic air around, so the weather will stay quiet.
Friday we will see a bit of a cooling, but middle 40’s are still warmer than that normally expected temperature I mentioned above.
The milder than normal weather pattern and sunshine will return for the upcoming weekend!
Have a great day!
Ken