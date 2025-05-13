Ken Barlow sees an end to the heat

Good Tuesday morning,

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and this evening for most of Minnesota, not including the Twin Cities metro area.

Although a Red Flag Warning is not in effect across the Twin Cities area, the fire risk is still elevated. Check with local officials before burning to make sure there are no burning bans in effect.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for poor air quality this afternoon and this evening until 9pm.

The hot weather will last until tomorrow before a BIG change by the end of the week.

Thunderstorms and showers will accompany the first slight drop in temperatures on Thursday.

A more dramatic drop in temperatures along with gusty, cool winds will be with us on Friday. We can expect occasional rain showers on Friday as well.

An early peek at the weekend shows much cooler air and at least partial sunshine on the way.

Have a great day!

Ken