Ken Barlow sees a stretch of dry weather ahead

Good Monday morning!

Today will be a warmer and more humid day than it was on Sunday, but it will also remain dry.

It will stay dry until this evening when a few thunderstorms may pop. An isolated severe storm is possible, especially Eastern Minnesota and across Western Wisconsin.

The wet weather moves along during the wee hours of Tuesday, and it will cool down just a bit.

A cooler but sunny day is on the way Wednesday.

Overall, this week will be the driest we’ve seen for most of this month.

Have a great day!

Ken