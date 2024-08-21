Ken Barlow sees a mostly dry start to the State Fair

Good Wednesday morning!

Skies will be mostly sunny and today will be another quiet day today…State Fair Eve…to those who celebrate.

The nice weather will last through most of the day(time) on Thursday…the start of The Great Minnesota Get Together.

Those attending the Becky G concert Thursday night will want to bring along a form of cover, just in case the showers start at or during the concert.

The weather clears on Friday and really heats up to near 90-degrees this first weekend of the Fair…of course!

Sunday will be the most uncomfortable day with the heat index reach 98-degrees in spots, so take it easy at the Fair and drink lots of water.

Have a great day!

Ken