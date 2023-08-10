Ken Barlow sees a mild day ahead today

Good Thursday morning!

A partly sunny and mild day is on the way today, although you will notice some cloud cover throughout the day today.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are possible/likely later tonight and again on Friday. The best chance of any rain tomorrow will be on Friday afternoon and early evening.

There is a small risk of a severe storm by late Friday and early Friday evening and we will keep you right up to date.

We do need the rain as we continue to struggle through a rather deep drought.

Temperatures for the next few days will stay near normal (82-degrees).

Skies will clear and temperatures will cool just a bit into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for Saturday, before a few showers develop on Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken