Ken Barlow sees a few snow chances this week

Good Tuesday morning,

Cold. Cold. Cold.

That is the weather word of the day and for most of the next 7 days.

We do have the chance for some light snow on Wednesday and again on Friday and Friday night.

As far as accumulations are concerned, chances are very low for any real accumulations on Wednesday.

On Friday, we have a better chance of seeing something along the lines of 1”-3”. Stay tuned, we are still days away from the snow and things may change. At this point, no major storm is in the forecast.

It’s back to cold and dry for the weekend with temperatures dropping below zero at night and mainly single numbers and teens for afternoon maximum temperatures.

Have a great day!

Ken