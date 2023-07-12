Ken Barlow sees a few much-needed showers in the forecast

Good Wednesday morning!

After a beautiful day on Tuesday, today will be a bit different.

Clouds will hang tough today with a limited amount of sunshine at times. We will also see a few showers or thunderstorms pass through the area today. No severe weather is expected.

Warmer air will return on Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds expected.

Look for a few showers or thunderstorms on Friday before skies clear out just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures for the next seven days will stay right around the normal for this time of the year, in the lower 80’s.

Have a great day!

Ken