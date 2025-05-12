Ken Barlow says we have a few more days of hot weather

Good Monday morning,

The weekend was sun-filled and eventually turned hot on Mother’s Day.

Gusty winds also elevated the fire risk, and that risk remains today as hot and dry weather is expected to continue.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect this afternoon and this evening.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for poor air quality this afternoon and this evening.

The hot weather will last through Wednesday before a BIG change by the end of the week.

An early peek at the weekend shows much cooler air and at least partial sunshine on the way.

Have a great day!

Ken