Ken Barlow says we are not done with the snow just yet

Good Monday morning and happy St Patrick’s Day!

Today will be a beautiful day with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60’s. A breeze will kick up from the southwest and become gusty this afternoon.

Tuesday will be another quiet day before a storm system takes aim at Minnesota and Wisconsin on Wednesday.

A Forecast First Alert is in effect for Wednesday for snow which is likely to fall with at least a few inches likely around the Twin Cities and more as you head south.

The snow will fall heavily at times over Southern MN and there may be white-out conditions at times. Six inches or more of snow is possible there by late in the day Wednesday.

We are watching this system closely and any shift in the current path will make a huge difference between the heavy snow and the lighter snow on the northern edge of the storm.

Have a great day!

