Ken Barlow says today will be the worst day for the smoke

Good Tuesday morning!

The Air Quality Alert which was first issued last Friday remains in effect today into Wednesday morning due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Today will be the worst day for the smoke as you will be able to smell the smoke and see it here at ground level.

Showers and possible thunderstorms this morning will slowly taper off and skies will remain just cloudy this afternoon.

The showers have really cooled it off out there today. This afternoon, temperatures will only remain in the 60’s. Yesterday, the afternoon high temperature was 92! Quite a change.

The wildfire smoke will be clearing out of the area later tonight.

Sunshine and seasonable weather returns on Wednesday and on Thursday.

Have a great day!

Ken