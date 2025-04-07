Ken Barlow says today will be much cooler than Sunday

Good Monday morning!

A much cooler day is on the way today than we had on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon temperatures hit 60-degrees and today we will barely get to 40 degrees. It will be breezy as well throughout the day and the wind will make it feel even cooler.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine and milder temperatures which will rise to near 50 degrees by the afternoon.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the milder weather will also bring a few rain showers to the area before dry weather and 60’s head our way by Friday and the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken