Ken Barlow says today will be a summer beauty

Good Thursday morning!

Today we get another break from the muggy weather.

Skies will be mostly sunny and the humidity will still be low, but it will slowly warm up this afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures today will rise into the lower 80’s.

Things heat up Friday and this weekend with the likelihood of 90-degrees increasing on both Saturday and Sunday.

In the heat and humidity there will be the threat of some afternoon and/or nighttime thunderstorms on Sunday and then a few thunderstorms are likely on Monday.

Have a great day!

Ken